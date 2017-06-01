German plastics maker Covestro says CFO quits

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, said on Thursday that its finance chief Frank Lutz had resigned.

Lutz, who has also held the office of labour director, gave notice to resign as of the end of Friday June 2, the company said in a statement. "The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has with regret taken note of this decision," it added.

The company said last week that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Thomas would be succeeded by executive board member Markus Steilemann in October 2018. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edmund Blair)