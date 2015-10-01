Covestro shrinks IPO volume to 1.5 bln euros

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bayer’s Covestro slashed the volume of its planned initial public offering (IPO) to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.

It also cut the price range for the IPO to 21.50 euros to 24.50 euros, compared with a previous range of 26.50 euros to 35.50 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It pushed back the first day of trading for its shares to Oct. 6 from Oct. 2.