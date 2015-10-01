FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Books for Covestro IPO covered under new terms - source
October 1, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Books for Covestro IPO covered under new terms - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German plastics group Covestro has attracted sufficient orders for its shares on sale after cutting the price range for the initial public offering (IPO), a source familiar with the deal said.

“Books are fully covered,” the person said.

While any IPO usually needs orders worth double the amount of shares on offer to go through smoothly, the so-called “covered message” is an important signal for potential investors planning to buy shares in the stock market listing.

Bayer’s Covestro business on Thursday lowered the price range and the number of shares on offer, reducing the size of its IPO to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 2.5 billion, after failing to attract sufficient demand for its earlier offer.

Bayer declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)

