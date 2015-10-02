Covestro narrows IPO price guidance to 23-24 eur/shr - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bayer’s Covestro narrowed the price guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to 23-24 euros ($25.70-$26.81) a share from 21.50-24.50 euros, a person familiar with the process said.

“Demand for the shares is very strong and as a sign of that the price range was narrowed near the upper end,” the person told Reuters on Friday.

Covestro on Thursday slashed the volume of its planned IPO to 1.5 billion euros from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.

It also cut the price range from a previous range of 26.50 euros to 35.50 euros and pushed back the first day of trading for its shares to Oct. 6 from Oct. 2.