FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Covestro shares likely to price at 24 euros in flotation -source
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Covestro shares likely to price at 24 euros in flotation -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer’s Covestro will likely be sold at 24 euros ($26.78) apiece in its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the process said.

“Orders under 24 euros risk missing out,” the source said.

Covestro earlier on Friday narrowed the price guidance to 23-24 euros a share from a revised range it set on Thursday of 21.50-24.50 euros.

The company had slashed the volume of its planned IPO to 1.5 billion euros from 2.5 billion, citing deteriorating capital markets and uncertainty over future economic growth in China.

It also cut the price range from 26.50 euros to 35.50 euros and pushed back the first day of trading for its shares to Oct. 6 from Oct. 2.

$1 = 0.8961 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.