Covestro to increase or keep annual div stable over mid term

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Covestro, Bayer’s separately listed plastics division, said it planned to top up its dividend for this year, part of a new policy to raise the payout per share or at least keep it stable from year to year over the medium term.

The maker of transparent plastics for panoramic roofs and roadside noise barriers plans to raise its dividend for 2016 and pay out 30 to 50 percent of this year’s net income.

For 2015, it has proposed paying 0.70 euros ($0.77) per share, it said on Tuesday.

The company has previously voiced confidence that market growth in markets such as China will lead to an increase in utilisation rates of its large chemical sites, which parent Bayer has kept in shape over recent years and which do not require considerable upgrades.

Covestro published fourth-quarter results earlier.