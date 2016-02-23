Covestro Q4 core profit up on cheaper raw materials

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros ($282 million), the maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said on Tuesday.

Covestro, which had its market debut in October, said it expected a medium single-digit percentage volume increase at its main products, excluding certain by-products which it sells opportunistically.