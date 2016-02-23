FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Covestro Q4 core profit up on cheaper raw materials
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Covestro Q4 core profit up on cheaper raw materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly core profit, helped by a decline in raw-material prices.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 256 million euros ($282 million), the maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said on Tuesday.

Covestro, which had its market debut in October, said it expected a medium single-digit percentage volume increase at its main products, excluding certain by-products which it sells opportunistically.

$1 = 0.9063 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.