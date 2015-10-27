FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Covestro Q3 profit jumps on raw material price drop
#Healthcare
October 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Covestro Q3 profit jumps on raw material price drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro said third-quarter core profit jumped by 44 percent, mainly thanks to a significant decline in raw-material prices.

Covestro, which had its market debut this month, said on Tuesday adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 471 million euros ($521 million) in the quarter.

Higher demand versus supply and favourable currency effects of 70 million euros also boosted earnings, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

