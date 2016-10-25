UPDATE 1-Covestro Q3 core profit beats market view on rivals' outages

* Q3 adj EBITDA +22 pct at 574 mln eur vs 506 mln poll avg

* Lifts FY adj EBITDA guidance to 1.9 bln eur

* Gets boost from China demand, rivals' production problems

* Shares up 0.5 pct (Adds details on profit drivers, adj EBITDA guidance, shares)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, boosted by growth in China and by rivals' production outages.

The maker of foam chemicals and transparent plastics said quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, rose 22 percent to 574 million euros ($624 million), well above the 506 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"It looks like the positive development in China has been underestimated," finance chief Frank Lutz told Reuters, highlighting demand from the automotive and electronics industries as well as in construction of commercial real estate.

Production outages at rivals in Asia and Europe in MDI chemicals for rigid insulation foams also provided a boost, he added.

Covestro is now targeting 2016 adjusted EBITDA of around 1.9 billion euros, up from 1.64 billion in 2015 and above its previous guidance for at least 1.78 billion.

But the Bayer subsidiary has had troubles of its own, running low on output targets because of problems at a supplier, which UBS analysts identified as petrochemicals group Ineos .

Lutz said this would cause a medium to high double-digit million euro burden on fourth-quarter earnings.