FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Covestro on track to reach yr-earlier EBITDA levels in Q2 -CFO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 25, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Covestro on track to reach yr-earlier EBITDA levels in Q2 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Covestro, the plastics and chemicals maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, is confident that second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will reach year-earlier levels, its finance chief said.

“After what we’ve seen in Q1 we believe that there’s a good chance for us to reach year-earlier levels in Q2 EBITDA,” CFO Frank Lutz told Reuters.

In the second quarter of last year, the business which at the time was known as Bayer MaterialScience, saw adjusted EBITDA jump 87 percent to 506 million euros ($569 million).

The costs of petrochemical raw materials were currently bottoming out but demand was developing favourably, Lutz added.

Covestro earlier said adjusted EBITDA gained 22 percent in the first quarter as cheaper raw materials outweighed a decline in prices of its transparent polycarbonate plastics and foam chemicals. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.