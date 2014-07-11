FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Covidien to take $180 mln legal charge in third quarter
July 11, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 3 years ago

Covidien to take $180 mln legal charge in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it recorded a pre-tax charge of about $180 million for the third quarter, related to litigation against some manufacturers of pelvic mesh products.

The company's two units supplied pelvic mesh products to one of the manufacturers named in the lawsuit and is indemnifying that manufacturer on certain claims. (1.usa.gov/1kcXcYk)

The manufacturers have alleged injuries resulting from the implantation of the products.

Dublin-based Covidien, which is being bought by U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc, reports its third-quarter results on July 25. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

