Covidien to shutter South Carolina plant, lay off 595
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Covidien to shutter South Carolina plant, lay off 595

Zeba Siddiqui

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it would close a South Carolina facility where it manufactures vascular products, laying off about 595 full-time employees, as it looks to improve efficiency across its global operations.

The company took into consideration all options before deciding to decommission the Seneca plant, a Covidien spokesman told Reuters.

“We will move the operations from Seneca to Alajuela, Costa Rica, where we have a facility,” the spokesman said.

The closure is expected to be completed in about three years.

Covidien said it would provide full severance to the affected employees and assist them with applying to jobs at its other plants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
