Covidien recalls some prefill flush syringes
August 19, 2013 / 9:47 PM / in 4 years

Covidien recalls some prefill flush syringes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it was recalling 14 lots of its Monoject prefill flush syringes sold in the United States and Bermuda as they contained non-sterilized water which could cause life-threatening infections.

Some of the syringes, meant to administer saline or anti-clotting drug heparin, also had mismatched caps, labels and wrappers, the company said. ()

The syringes are used to reduce blood clots in veins and remove medication left at catheter sites.

Using the heparin syringe containing only water could cause clotting in catheters.

