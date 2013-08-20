FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Covidien recalls some prefill flush syringes
August 20, 2013 / 5:12 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Covidien recalls some prefill flush syringes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of lots in the first paragraph to six from 14)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Covidien Plc said it was recalling six lots of its Monoject prefill flush syringes sold in the United States and Bermuda as they contained non-sterilized water which could cause life-threatening infections.

Some of the syringes, meant to administer saline or anti-clotting drug heparin, also had mismatched caps, labels and wrappers, the company said. (link.reuters.com/jag52v)

The syringes are used to reduce blood clots in veins and remove medication left at catheter sites.

Using the heparin syringe containing only water could cause clotting in catheters. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

