UPDATE 1-Covidien profit beats estimates on strong device sales
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Covidien profit beats estimates on strong device sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 adj EPS $1.07 vs est $1.06

* Q3 rev $3.01 bln vs est $3.01 bln

* Q3 medical devices sales up 4 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Healthcare products maker Covidien Plc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on higher sales of its medical devices in emerging markets.

Net income for the third quarter fell to $453 million, or 93 cents per share, from $535 million, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Covidien earned $1.07 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 3 percent to $3.01 billion.

Covidien said sales of medical devices rose 4 percent to $2.06 billion, while pharmaceuticals sales were almost unchanged at $501 million, from year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, on revenue of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Covidien recently faced heat from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a complaint related to its devices used in thoracic surgery and nine patient deaths linked to its device for rare malformed blood vessels that can get stuck in the brain.

The company’s shares closed at $51.15 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

