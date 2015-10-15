Affinity, Carlyle, Chinese companies interested in Coway stake - Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and two Chinese companies are among those expressing interest in a controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.

South Korea’s CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, also formally expressed interest in the stake, the paper reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

A spokesman for MBK Partners declined comment. A spokeswoman for Carlyle could not be immediately reached.