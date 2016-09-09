SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued.

South Korean private equity firm MBK owns a stake of 30.9 percent in Coway through the holding company.

