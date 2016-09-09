BRIEF-Posera announces second securetablepay distribution agreement
* Posera announces a second securetablepay distribution agreement with a leading U.S. payments processor
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued.
South Korean private equity firm MBK owns a stake of 30.9 percent in Coway through the holding company.
Goldman Sachs was advising the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is expected to settle U.S. investigations into past misselling mortgage-backed securities for more than $2.4 billion, a German monthly magazine reported.
LONDON, Sept 9 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of healthcare companies, while the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea also rattled markets.