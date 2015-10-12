UPDATE 1-South Korea's CJ considering bid for MBK's controlling stake in Coway

* MBK stake could be worth more than $2 billion - analysts

* Coway buyer could pay interest with dividend payouts -analyst

* Hefty price tag could be deterrent for some buyers -analysts (Recasts and adds analyst comment, Coway earnings)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s CJ Group, a food-to-entertainment conglomerate, said it is considering a bid for MBK Partners’ controlling stake in water purifier firm Coway Co Ltd - a deal that is expected to be worth more than $2 billion.

Coway, which sells and rents water purifiers as well as other household appliances, is 30.9 percent owned by Seoul-based private equity firm MBK, which is looking at a sale after a group led by MBK agreed to buy Tesco’s South Korean unit for $6.1 billion in September.

MBK’s stake in Coway was worth 2.1 trillion won ($1.8 billion) as of Friday’s close, nearly double amount it paid in 2012. Adding a premium for management control could drive up the deal value to between 2.5 trillion won and 3 trillion won, analysts said.

“Because the business is very stable, there is very little likelihood of dividends decreasing. Even if the new buyer acquires Coway through a leveraged buyout, it could cover the interest payments with dividend payouts,” said Kong Yong-kyu, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

A CJ Group spokesman said the group is considering the purchase but he declined to comment on a report by the Korea Economic Daily that either food manufacturer CJ Cheiljedang Corp or CJ O Shopping Co Ltd would be the bidder.

MBK is expected to receive initial expressions of interest from potential bidders on Thursday and CJ could one of only a few suitors. Other South Korean conglomerates that had shown interest in Coway in 2012, such as Lotte Group and GS Group, are not interested this time around, representatives for Lotte and GS told Reuters.

An MBK spokesman declined comment. A Coway spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Although Coway is expected to report an increase in earnings in the second half and has plans to expand further in overseas markets, the likely hefty price tag could be a deterrent for some potential buyers, analysts said.

A range of minority shareholders own the rest of Coway.

Coway had a enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.4 times in 2014, up from 10.1 times in 2013, according to Shinhan Investment.

The firm reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit for the first half of 2015 from the same period a year earlier. It has about 6 million users and also operates in China, Malaysia and the United States.

Goldman Sachs is advising MBK on the sale. The CJ spokesman declined to comment on its advisor.

Coway’s shares were flat in morning trade.