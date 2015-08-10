S.Korea's Coway shares fall sharply on reports MBK may sell stake in firm

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean water purifier maker Coway Co Ltd fell sharply in early trade on Monday following local media reports that top shareholder MBK Partners plans to sell its controlling 30.9 percent stake in the company.

The South Korean stock exchange earlier on Monday asked Coway to comment on whether MBK plans to sell its stake in the company by 0900 GMT. An MBK spokesman declined to comment.

Coway shares were down 9.7 percent as of 0057 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the broader market. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)