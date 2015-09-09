FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cowen names Lorie Beers head of newly formed special situations group
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Cowen names Lorie Beers head of newly formed special situations group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Cowen Group Inc appointed Lorie Beers as managing director and head of special situations.

Cowen said on Wednesday it had formed the special situations group to expand its expertise in restructuring and recapitalization advisory services.

Beers joins from StormHarbour Securities, where she was managing director and head of restructuring.

Cowen also named Randy Lederman as a director. Prior to joining Cowen, Lederman also worked at StormHarbour Securities as a director in the energy capital markets group.

Both Beers and Lederman will be based in New York and report to Kevin Raidy, head of investment banking. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
