MOVES-Cowen Group beefs up brokerage services unit with three hires
November 9, 2015

MOVES-Cowen Group beefs up brokerage services unit with three hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc hired Michael Wildish, Iain Franks and Eric Grant for its brokerage services unit, Cowen and Co.

Wildish will be the managing director of mergers and acquisitions, while Franks will head convertible and equity-linked products, Cowen said.

Grant was appointed managing director and senior trader of convertible and equity-linked products, the company said.

Wildish was most recently managing partner at private equity fund Corporate Partners.

Franks previously worked at JMP Securities as a managing director in the convertible and private capital markets group.

Grant also joins from JMP Securities, where he was a director, senior convertible trader and salesperson. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
