FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cowen Group posts 4th-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cowen Group posts 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 loss/shr $0.49 vs est. loss/shr $0.19

* Revenue falls 29 pct

March 2(Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc posted a wider-than-expected quartely loss as revenue at the diversified financial services firm fell and expenses rose.

“A very difficult market environment compounded these challenges and increased our losses. The results are disappointing, but we made real progress in resetting the platform to perform in the future,” Chief Executive Peter Cohen said in a statement.

For the October-December period, Cowen’s net loss from continuing operations was $52.9 million, or 49 cents per share compared with a net income of $10.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 29 percent to $49.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $92.63 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses rose 17 percent to $125.4 million.

The holding company operates its business through an alternative investment management segment -- Ramius and a broker-dealer segment -- Cowen and Company LLC.

Shares of New York-based Cowen closed at $2.88 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.