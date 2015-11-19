TRLPC: Cowlitz boosts pricing on US$380m term loan

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority has cut the size of a proposed loan financing meant to develop a resort and casino in Washington State to US$380m from US$410m and widened pricing substantially, sources said.

The spread on the term loan increased to 1,050bp over Libor from initial guidance of 850bp over Libor when the loan launched in early October. The discount widened to 93 from 98. The Libor floor remained at 1%. That works out to a yield to maturity of 13.2%.

The gaming authority is the latest in a series of issuers to widen pricing and offer steep discounts in a market that has been unfriendly to credits on the weak end of the scale.

U.S. department store chain Belk on Wednesday widened the discount on a proposed US$1.5bn buyout loan to 89 from 98-98.5. On Tuesday, data storage provider Veritas postponed a US$5.5bn debt package backing its buyout citing market conditions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is lead left on the Cowlitz transaction with KeyBanc serving as a joint arranger.

The deal originally included a US$80m delayed-draw term loan and a US$330m Term Loan B. The debt has been reworked to a US$380m Term Loan B, removing the delayed-draw term loan.

The maturity on the term loan was extended to six years from five years.

The company extended call protection so that the loan will not be callable for three years. After that, the debt may be called at 105.75 for one year followed by 102.875 for one year.

The loan was originally not able to be called for 18 months followed by 102, 101.

Cowlitz is also lining up a US$75m revolver that will be US$56.2m drawn in conjunction with the project as well as a US$50m furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) facility/slot financing.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe formed the gaming authority to develop a casino and resort located north of Portland, Oregon in Clark County, Washington. The facility will include a 134,150 square-foot casino and a hotel with up to 250 rooms along with restaurants, retail and convention center facilities, according to the tribe’s website.

The Cowlitz Tribe announced plans for the facility originally in 2004, as well as a partnership with the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority. (Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)