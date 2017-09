(Reuters) - Cozen O‘Connor will combine with a Chicago firm, bringing in 60 attorneys who focus on insurance, labor and employment, litigation and white-collar crime, the firms announced Thursday.

The combination with Meckler Bulger Tilson Marick & Pearson will be effective June 1. Partners at both firms approved the merger this week, said Meckler Bulger co-chair Joseph Tilson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FijSUY