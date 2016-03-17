Thai retailer CP All's bond issue fully subscribed despite governance woes

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Thai convenience store chain CP All’s 7 billion baht ($201 million) bond issue has been fully subscribed despite concerns voiced in some quarters over corporate governance at the company, people with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

CP All, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, has been criticised by investors and corporate governance advocates after its chairman and two other executives remained in their positions despite being fined by the market regulator in December for insider trading.

Last month Thai fund managers said that they had agreed not to purchase CP All shares or bonds until it resolves corporate governance issues.

CP All raised the size of the bond issue to 7 billion baht after demand exceeded the originally planned 5 billion baht, sources told Reuters after the subscription period closed on Thursday, declining to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.

“There is demand from investors who consider credit ratings and yield,” one of the sources said.

Another source said that buyers were institutional and high-net-worth investors.

The senior unsecured bonds, rated ‘A(tha)’ by Fitch Ratings (Thailand), will be issued in four tranches, maturing in 2021, 2023, 2026 and 2028. Coupon rates are between 2.95 percent and 4.15 percent.

The A(tha) rating is an investment grade indicating strong capacity to meet policyholder and contract obligations on a timely basis.

The proceeds of the sale will be used to refinance some of CP All’s exisiting unsecured debt, the rating agency said in a statement. At the end of last year CP All’s debt totalled 189 billion baht, data from the retailer shows.

CP All, which also operates more than 8,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, aims to bring its net debt-to-equity ratio to less than 2 by 2018 from 4 at the end of last year, it has said.

Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank are joint lead managers for the bond issue. ($1 = 34.8000 baht)