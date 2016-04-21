Thai CP All chairman apologises for insider trading case

BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s CP All Pcl chairman Korsak Chairasmisak apologised on Thursday for his involvement in an insider trading scandal that raised concerns about corporate governance of the country’s largest convenience store chain.

CP All, controlled by Thailand’s richest man Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, is facing criticism from investors and corporate governance advocates as its chairman and two other executives have continued in their positions despite being fined by the regulator in December for insider trading. (nL3N15P0E1)

Foreign and domestic investors have put pressure on the company, demanding tough action after the insider dealing scandal made it into a test case for corporate governance reforms.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise everyone that I was punished by the SEC, which damaged the company’s reputation and confidence,” Korsak told an annual shareholder meeting.

Korsak said he continued to stick to corporate governance standards and was determined to strengthen the firm’s performance to restore investors’ confidence.

Dhanin, who did not attend the meeting, released a speech saying the fined executives, who helped set up and grow the company for 52 years, were qualified to continue in their positions and had no intention of making such a mistake and will not let it happen again.

The Charoen Pokphand Group will also set up a new corporate governance committee within 60 days to ensure their practices meet international standards, Dhanin said.

Cracking down on financial crimes is a priority for the Thai stock market regulator as the government tries to bring foreign cash into the financial markets of Southeast Asia’s second largest economy, which has struggled since a 2014 military coup.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, competes with Japan’s FamilyMart, Lawson Inc’s Thai joint venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco’s Thai unit. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)