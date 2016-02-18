FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai fund managers say won't invest in CP All shares until corporate governance issues resolved
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Thai fund managers say won't invest in CP All shares until corporate governance issues resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thai asset fund managers said on Thursday they will not invest in shares of Thailand’s largest convenience store chain CP All Pcl until the company resolves corporate governance issues.

CP All, part of the Charoen Pokphand Group empire led by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is facing criticism from the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) among others related to governance issues.

The chairman of CP All, Korsak Chairasmisak, remains on the firm’s board after the Thai stock market regulator gave him and other executives the biggest fine for insider trading in at least three years in December.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.