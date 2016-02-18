Thai fund managers say won't invest in CP All shares until corporate governance issues resolved

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thai asset fund managers said on Thursday they will not invest in shares of Thailand’s largest convenience store chain CP All Pcl until the company resolves corporate governance issues.

CP All, part of the Charoen Pokphand Group empire led by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is facing criticism from the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) among others related to governance issues.

The chairman of CP All, Korsak Chairasmisak, remains on the firm’s board after the Thai stock market regulator gave him and other executives the biggest fine for insider trading in at least three years in December.