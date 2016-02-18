UPDATE 1-Thai funds say won't buy CP All securities until governance issues fixed

* Funds won’t buy CP shares, bonds if governance not resolved-AIMC

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s money managers have agreed not to purchase shares or bonds of CP All Pcl, the nation’s largest convenience store chain, until it resolves corporate governance issues, an organisation representing asset firms said.

CP All, part of the Charoen Pokphand Group empire led by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, is facing criticism from retail investors and corporate governance advocates as its chairman, Korsak Chairasmisak, and two other executives have continued in their positions despite being fined by the regulator in December for insider trading.

Its shares have fallen 14 percent since the fining.

“As shareholders and creditors, if the company has not resolved the corporate governance issue clearly, we will not invest more in CP All,” Voravan Tarapoom, chairwoman of the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), told a news conference on Thursday. AIMC has 25 members and represents mutual fund assets of $112.5 billion.

Voravan did not specify what “resolving” the issue meant. When asked if removal from their posts would represent resolution, she said that could be a “positive sign”.

CP All did not offer an immediate comment.

On Feb 5, CP All said its board determined that the three executives had no intention to violate rules and agreed that they will continue with their current responsibilities.

Bandid Nijathaworn, CEO of the Thai Institute of Directors, a private organisation focusing on corporate governance, said he was disappointed by the responses, adding independent directors should take their roles more seriously in protecting the interests of minority shareholders and other stakeholders.

“The case is a good reminder that for some companies, corporate governance remains a challenge and cannot be taken for granted even with top-tier firm,” Bandid said in an email to Reuters.

Regulators should implement tougher penalties and put in place regulations that bar guilty executives from directorship of listed firms, while companies should disclose information about director malfeasance in annual reports to alert investors, Bandid said. (Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Muralikumar Anantharaman)