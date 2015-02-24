FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All targets 10 pct revenue growth in 2015
February 24, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's CP All targets 10 pct revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - CP All PCL, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said it aimed for a 10 percent revenue growth this year as it expected a pickup in domestic consumption and improvement in economic outlook.

Growth of Thailand’s overall retail sector is expected to rise at one to two times higher than the country’s economic growth this year, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, head of finance and investor relations, told reporters on Tuesday.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chareavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, planned to offer 18 billion baht ($552 million) bonds in March to refinance existing debt to help reduce interest expenses, Kriengchai said. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

