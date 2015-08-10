UPDATE 1-Thai retailer CP All's Q2 profit surges, boosted by new stores

* Q2 net profit 3.14 bln baht vs forecast 3.1 bln baht

* Same store sales up 1.1 pct vs 0.3 pct in Q1

* Aims to open more stores with 10,000 target in 2018 (Adds details)

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - CP All PCL, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Monday its second quarter earnings rose by more than a third, boosted by the addition of new stores and lower costs.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, has seen a slight pick-up in same-store sales after being hit by weak consumption, lower farm incomes from falling agricultural prices, drought and delay in government spending, analysts have said.

Net profit was 3.14 billion baht ($89.28 million) for April-June, in line with the 3.1 billion baht average forecast given by five analysts surveyed by Reuters. That compared with the 2.25 billion baht profit made in the same period last year.

Its same-store sales increased by 1.1 percent, rising for second consecutive quarter after a contraction of 2.6 percent for the whole 2014, with the number of its 7-Eleven stores rising by 342 stores in the first half to 8,469, the company said in a statement.

Sales from selling goods and services rose 9 percent on a year ago to 97 billion baht, the statement said.

CP All maintained it targeted of opening 600 stores in 2015 as part of its plan to have 10,000 branches by 2018. It competes with Japan’s FamilyMart, Lawson Inc’s Thai joint venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco’s Thai unit.