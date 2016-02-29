REFILE-UPDATE 1-Thai CP All 2015 profit up 34 pct, no update on corporate governance

(Corrects ‘governance’ in bullet point)

* 2015 net profit 13.7 bln baht vs 10.2 bln baht year earlier

* Plans to spend 9.5-10 bln baht on expansion in 2016

* No update on corporate governance, share down 2.8 pct

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Monday its annual net profit rose 34 percent from a year earlier, as it expanded its store network and lowered financial costs.

But CP All, controlled by Thailand’s richest man Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, did not mention what it planned to improve corporate governance.

The operator of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand is facing criticism from investors and corporate governance advocates as its chairman, Korsak Chairasmisak, and two other executives have continued in their positions despite being fined by the regulator in December for insider trading.

Analysts said concerns over corporate governance will limit stock gains even though the issue will not affect the company’s fundamentals and growth outlook.

The company posted a net profit of 13.7 billion baht ($384.51 million) for 2015, higher than the average forecast of 13 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters and above the 10.2 billion baht profit in 2014.

CP All’s board also approved a dividend payment for 2015 of 0.90 baht per share, a payout of 71 percent of net profit with a payment date of May 19, it said.

The firm planned to spend 9.5 billion to 10 billion baht in 2016 on store expansion and renovation and investment in subsidiaries as it continued to open more stores this year, according to its presentation.

The number of stores rose 8.7 percent to 8,832 in 2015 when same store sales rose 0.9 percent. Consolidated revenue increased 9.3 percent to 405 billion baht as it booked more revenue from its unit Siam Makro, it said.

CP All competes with Japan’s FamilyMart, Lawson Inc’s Thai joint venture and Lotus Express, run by Tesco’s Thai unit.

Before the earnings announcement, its stock was down 2.8 percent, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the overall market. ($1 = 35.6300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)