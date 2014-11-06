FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All Q3 net profit up 3 pct, beats forecast
November 6, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's CP All Q3 net profit up 3 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 3 percent from a year earlier amid a slow recovery of purchasing power.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, posted July-September net profit of 2.69 billion baht ($82 million), slightly higher than the 2.56 billion baht average forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit increased 19 percent from the previous quarter.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s CP Group, competes with Japan’s FamilyMart and Lotus Express, run by Tesco’s Thai unit.

Analysts expected the company’s sales to recover in the fourth quarter, high season for spending and improved economic situation. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
