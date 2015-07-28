FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All aims for revenue growth of over 10 percent in 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's CP All aims for revenue growth of over 10 percent in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to rise more than 10 percent this year, with sales in the third quarter to be higher than the second quarter.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores, aimed to open at least 600 new branches in the whole of 2015 after opening about 300 so far this year, Yuthasak Poomsurakul, vice-president for marketing, told reporters.

Despite weak domestic consumption, CP All is expected to post strong earnings growth this year, boosted by its store expansion, analysts said.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

