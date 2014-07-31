FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All plans to dilute stake in Siam Makro
July 31, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's CP All plans to dilute stake in Siam Makro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Thursday that it planned to sell part of its 98 percent stake in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, but gave no time frame.

The company also plans to invest 8-9 billion baht ($250-281 million) this year in at least 600 new stores in Thailand while keeping its sales growth target of 10 percent, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, head of finance and investor relations, told reporters.

CP All is offering up to 40 billion baht bonds in the domestic market in August. The proceeds will be used to refinance part of its debt, which has soared after a $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro in 2013. ($1 = 31.9700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)

