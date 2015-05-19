FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP All plans to sell some of stake in Siam Makro to public
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Thai CP All plans to sell some of stake in Siam Makro to public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - CP All PCL, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Tuesday it plans to offer a portion of its existing shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro PCL to the general public.

CP All, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, will continue to be the major sharholder with controlling stake of Siam Makro after the planned sale and will use the proceeds to repay debt, it said in a statement.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, saw its debt rise after the $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro two years ago. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)

