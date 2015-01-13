FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CP Rail workers set Feb. 15 strike deadline
January 13, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-CP Rail workers set Feb. 15 strike deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CP comment)

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - About 1,650 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd workers represented by the Unifor union have set a Feb. 15 strike deadline to back contract demands, Unifor said on Tuesday.

Members, including safety and maintenance staff, voted 97 percent at meetings held over the last week to give the union a strike mandate. Bargaining, which started in September, is set to resume in Calgary this week after a holiday break.

The union said talks have been challenging, in part because of “excessive disciplinary measures in the workplace”.

“CP looks to reach a negotiated settlement and talks continue,” the railway said in an emailed statement.

The workers’ last contract expired on Dec. 31.

Unifor is Canada’s biggest private sector union. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)

