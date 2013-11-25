UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific train hauling coal derails; no injuries

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A northbound Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed near Windermere, British Columbia, on Monday morning, sending 16 cars loaded with coal off the tracks, a spokesman for the rail company said.

All the cars were upright, no coal was spilled and there were no injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which previously said 19 cars had derailed, has sent an investigator to the scene.

CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said no environmental or public safety issues had been identified following the derailment. He said crews were carrying out full track repairs and inspection.

Rail safety has come under heavy scrutiny in Canada following a disastrous accident this summer when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the heart of Lac Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people.