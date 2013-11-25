FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific train hauling coal derails; no injuries
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific train hauling coal derails; no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A northbound Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed near Windermere, British Columbia, on Monday morning, sending 16 cars loaded with coal off the tracks, a spokesman for the rail company said.

All the cars were upright, no coal was spilled and there were no injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which previously said 19 cars had derailed, has sent an investigator to the scene.

CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said no environmental or public safety issues had been identified following the derailment. He said crews were carrying out full track repairs and inspection.

Rail safety has come under heavy scrutiny in Canada following a disastrous accident this summer when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the heart of Lac Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.