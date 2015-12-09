FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Pacific says operations not impacted by derailed train
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian Pacific says operations not impacted by derailed train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The derailment of a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train in Edmonton, which caused the spill of nearly 100,000 litres (26,417 gallons) of styrene into a ditch, has not impacted the company’s operations, a spokesman for the railway said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, four cars derailed at low speed in Edmonton’s Scotford Yard, CP spokesman Martin Cej said. There were no injuries or fires or risk of further spilled styrene, a synthetic chemical used to make plastics and rubber.

The material in the other derailed cars has been transferred to trucks and moved, while the cleanup was still underway on Wednesday, Cej said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched an investigator to the scene. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Alan Crosby)

