FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's CPF second-quarter net profit doubles, beating forecast
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 13, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Thailand's CPF second-quarter net profit doubles, beating forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Pcl (CPF) , Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Wednesday that second-quarter net profit more than doubled thanks to improved farm business and overseas operations.

CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanan Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 3.55 billion baht ($110.97 million) in April-June, higher than the 2.64 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

This compared with 1.63 billion baht a year earlier and 2.05 billion baht in the previous quarter. ($1 = 31.9900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.