UPDATE 1-Ackman's CP Rail slate endorsed by advisory firm

* ISS backs entire 7-member Pershing slate for CP board

* ISS slams CP’s incumbent chairman and CEO

* Pershing welcomes ISS endorsement of its nominees

* CP shares down slightly in midday trading on TSX & NYSE (Adds details and background)

By Euan Rocha and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

TORONTO/BOSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - An influential advisory firm on Thursday endorsed Pershing Square Capital Management’s entire slate of seven nominees to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s board in a major boost to the hedge fund’s drive to oust the rail company’s CEO.

In its report, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc backed the contention by Pershing Square, led by activist investor William Ackman, that CP Rail’s lackluster performance in recent years reflected poorly on its incumbent board and management.

Pershing, CP’s largest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, wants CP Chief Executive Fred Green to be replaced by Hunter Harrison, the former head of Canadian National Railway .

“The dissidents have demonstrated a compelling case that poor board oversight has allowed the company’s performance to drift further and further below both its peers and its potential over at least half a decade. It seems clear that change on the board is needed,” ISS said in its report.

Shareholders are set to vote on the rival slates at CP’s annual meeting on May 17.

ISS recommends that shareholders withhold their support for Green and CP Rail Chairman John Cleghorn, saying they have failed to provide effective leadership and accountability to shareholders.

CP Rail said in a statement that it believes that ISS has “reached the wrong conclusion.”

The ISS endorsement is particularly noteworthy because proxy advisers rarely support an entire slate, preferring to pick and choose individual candidates instead.

“We are delighted with ISS’ overwhelming endorsement of the nominees for management change,” Ackman said on Thursday. “We look forward to the upcoming shareholder meeting on May 17.”

ISS is the first proxy adviser to take a stance in the increasingly acrimonious fight that has pitted the New York-based hedge fund known for its activist bent against one of Canada’s biggest publicly traded companies.

A recommendation from Glass Lewis, another advisory firm, is expected shortly.

Shares of CP were down less than 1 percent at C$76.75 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It’s New York-listed shares were down 1 percent at $77.68. (Reporting By Euan Rocha And Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Galloway)