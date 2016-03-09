FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP's CEO said he never made merger offer for U.S. railroad CSX
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

CP's CEO said he never made merger offer for U.S. railroad CSX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Co Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he never made an offer for CSX and that a merger with the U.S. railroad would not work culturally.

“We met with CSX for an hour and a half,” Harrison told the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York. “Now I hope you know me well enough to know that I‘m not going to sit with someone for an hour and a half and make an offer in the dark.”

Reporting By Allison Lampert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.