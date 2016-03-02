FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail mulls litigation over opposition to Norfolk Southern deal
March 2, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

CP Rail mulls litigation over opposition to Norfolk Southern deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Wednesday it is looking at all legal options in response to what it described as concerted efforts by certain U.S. railroads to block its proposed merger with Norfolk Southern Corp.

“It is unfortunate that CP must consider the use of litigation to ensure a level playing field and protect its rights,” CP, Canada’s second largest railroad, said in a statement.

Its $28 billion plan to buy Norfolk Southern is being opposed by a number of industry groups, rail customers and several unions representing workers at Norfolk Southern. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

