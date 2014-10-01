FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail looks to boost revenue to C$10 bln in 2018
October 1, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

CP Rail looks to boost revenue to C$10 bln in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will aim to more than double earnings per share over the next four years and boost its annual revenue to C$10 billion in 2018, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is set to present his new targets at an event for investors in New York on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2013, CP’s total revenue was C$6.1 billion ($5.5 billion) and its earnings were C$4.96 per share.

$1 = $1.12 Canadian Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese

