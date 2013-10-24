FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pershing to sell some of its CP railway stake in public offering
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 8:50 PM / 4 years ago

Pershing to sell some of its CP railway stake in public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd announced on Thursday that its largest shareholder, Pershing Square Capital Management, is selling 5.97 million of the CP shares it manages via a public offering.

In June, Pershing outlined plans to sell 7 million shares, or nearly one-third of its roughly 14 percent stake in Canada’s second biggest railroad.

Upon the closing of the sale, Pershing said it will have completed its previously announced intention to sell 7 million shares of Canadian Pacific.

Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.