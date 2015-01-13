UPDATE 1-CP train derails in Ontario, leaks propane

(Recasts with statement from CP, adds detail from TSB)

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed in northern Ontario on Tuesday, leaking propane and closing down a nearby highway, the railway said in an emailed statement.

CP said one car carrying propane had a minor leak, adding that it was still assessing the situation.

Ontario Provincial Police withdrew an earlier press release that said propane and crude oil had leaked, saying instead that “at this time no leak has been confirmed”.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, near Nipigon on the north shore of Lake Superior. The nearby Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be closed for about 24 hours.

In a separate release, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said its investigators were on their way to the site of the derailment. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)