FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-CP train carrying propane and crude derails -police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-CP train carrying propane and crude derails -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with official correction from police withdrawing statement that cars had leaked)

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train with several cars containing propane and crude oil derailed in northern Ontario on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a release, adding there was no confirmation of leaks.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene, near Nipigon on the north shore of Lake Superior. The nearby Trans-Canada Highway is expected to be closed for about 24 hours. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.