Canada rail bill to impose binding arbitration
May 28, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

Canada rail bill to impose binding arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian government’s legislation to force striking employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd back to work will impose binding arbitration on the parties.

Provisions of the bill, introduced on Monday, will come into force 12 hours after becoming law. Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said earlier Monday that she hoped the trains would start rolling again by Thursday.

The mediator, once appointed, will have 90 days to reach a decision in the dispute, unless Raitt allows for an extension.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
