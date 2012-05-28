FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Labor Minister to talk about CP strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Labor Minister Lisa Raitt will talk about labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd at 1:45 p.m. on Monday (1745 GMT), according to a government statement.

Talks between Canadian Pacific and the union representing 4,800 striking locomotive engineers broke down on Sunday, and Raitt is now expected to introduce back to work legislation, forcing the striking workers to return to their jobs.

The government is concerned that the strike at Canada’s No. 2 railroad operator could hurt an economy still struggling with the aftermath of the last recession.

