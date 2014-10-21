FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail CEO says unlikely to go hostile in bid for CSX
October 21, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

CP Rail CEO says unlikely to go hostile in bid for CSX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which ended talks to buy CSX Corp this week, said on Tuesday it was unlikely to attempt a hostile deal for the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator.

“I’ve learned never say never, but I can’t contemplate any kind of hostile activity,” said CP Rail Chief Executive Hunter Harrison on a conference call with analysts and media.

Harrison, a North American rail industry veteran, said the two sides held three or four meetings about a possible tie-up. However, CP did not end up making any offer for CSX as the two companies “saw the world a little differently,” he said.

He said CP was not currently focusing on any other deals, but added that CP would consider it if any other opportunities emerged. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

