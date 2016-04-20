FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-CP Rail's CEO outlines plans to retire in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, corrects attribution on timing of likely departure to spokesman)

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday that he plans to step down and retire in the near future.

A spokesman for the company said Harrison plans to serve out his contract that ends in 2017.

Harrison is expected to hand over the reins to his long-time protégé and CP’s current president and chief operating officer Keith Creel. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

